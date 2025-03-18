Between The Eers: Instant Reaction to Darian DeVries Leaving West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers will embark on another coaching search for the men's basketball program, technically for the third straight offseason. Tuesday evening, Darian DeVries accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Indiana after just one season in Morgantown. Schuyler Callihan gives his initial thoughts on the move and what it means for the Mountaineers moving forward on this episode of Between The Eers.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season and every Tuesday in the offseason. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia AD Wren Baker Issues a Statement on the Departure of Darian DeVries
One-and-Done: Darian DeVries Officially Announced as Indiana's Next Coach
Indiana is Targeting West Virginia's Darian DeVries for Head Coach Opening