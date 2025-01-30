Between The Eers: Is Reality Setting in for West Virginia?
Schuyler Callihan discusses West Virginia's three-game losing streak.
In this story:
West Virginia has dropped three straight, and there's a sense of panic setting in from the fan base. Schuyler Callihan explains why Mountaineer fans should be excited about the future rather than being concerned with the present.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during football season and every Monday and Thursday during basketball season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
