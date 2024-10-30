Between The Eers: WVU Basketball Season Preview + Predictions
Taking a deeper look at the West Virginia Mountaineers entering year one under Darian DeVries.
In this story:
The West Virginia men's basketball season is just days away from getting started, so it's a good time to take a look at how this team is constructed and how things may play out in year one under Darian DeVries. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall preview the 2024-25 season and reveal their record predictions.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
