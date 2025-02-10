Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/10

A look around the Big 12 after another week of in-conference action.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) after a score during the second half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) after a score during the second half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: L 59-72 vs. Utah, L 59-69 vs. Houston

This week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. UCF

15. UCF Knights

Last week:  L 83-93 vs. Cincinnati, L 76-91 vs. Baylor

This week: Tuesday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Colorado

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week:  L 70-71 vs. Kansas State, L 73-86 vs. Oklahoma State

This week: Wednesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. TCU

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: L 63-72 vs. Houston, W 86-73 vs. Arizona State

This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Texas Tech

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week:  W 93-83 vs. UCF, W 84-66 vs. BYU

This week: Tuesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Iowa State

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: W 65-50 vs. West Virginia, L 52-82 vs. Iowa State

This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Arizona State

10. Utah Utes

Last week: W 72-59 vs. Colorado, L 61-72 vs. West Virginia

This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Saturday vs. Kansas

9. BYU Cougars

Last week:  L 74-85 vs. Arizona, L 66-84 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Kansas State

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: W 69-52 vs. Iowa State, L 73-81 vs. Kansas State

This week: Tuesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at Utah

7. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: L 60-65 vs. TCU, W 72-61 vs. Utah

This week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Baylor

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: W 71-70 vs. Arizona State, W 81-73 vs. Kansas

This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Saturday at BYU

5. Baylor Bears

Last week: L 59-73 vs. Texas Tech, W 91-76 vs. UCF

This week: Monday at Houston, Saturday vs. West Virginia

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: L 52-69 vs. Kansas, W 82-52 vs. TCU

This week: Tuesday at UCF, Saturday vs. Cincinnati

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week: W 73-59 vs. Baylor, L 73-82 vs. Arizona

This week: Wednesday vs. Arizona State, Saturday at Oklahoma State

2. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: W 85-74 vs. BYU, W 82-73 vs. Texas Tech

This week: Tuesday at Kansas State, Saturday vs. Houston

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 72-63 vs. Oklahoma State, W 69-59 vs. Colorado

This week: Wednesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Arizona

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

Baylor at Houston, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPNU

Tuesday

BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Iowa State at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Utah at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Arizona at Kansas State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Colorado at Kansas, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Wednesday

Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Arizona State at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Houston at Arizona, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

UCF at Colorado, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Cincinnati at Iowa State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2

TCU at Arizona State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Kansas State at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Kansas at Utah, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Sunday

No games.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

MAILBAG: Portal Pickups, Curiosity Surrounding QB Position, Hoops Finding Offense?

Pat McAfee Stars as a High School Principal in Super Bowl LIX Commercial

WATCH: Fans Sing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' During Super Bowl LIX

Bruce Irvin Gives Funny Reaction to Tony Gibson's 'Owning' West Virginia Comment

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball