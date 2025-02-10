Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/10
Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 59-72 vs. Utah, L 59-69 vs. Houston
This week: Tuesday at Kansas, Saturday vs. UCF
15. UCF Knights
Last week: L 83-93 vs. Cincinnati, L 76-91 vs. Baylor
This week: Tuesday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Colorado
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: L 70-71 vs. Kansas State, L 73-86 vs. Oklahoma State
This week: Wednesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. TCU
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: L 63-72 vs. Houston, W 86-73 vs. Arizona State
This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Texas Tech
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: W 93-83 vs. UCF, W 84-66 vs. BYU
This week: Tuesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Iowa State
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: W 65-50 vs. West Virginia, L 52-82 vs. Iowa State
This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Arizona State
10. Utah Utes
Last week: W 72-59 vs. Colorado, L 61-72 vs. West Virginia
This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Saturday vs. Kansas
9. BYU Cougars
Last week: L 74-85 vs. Arizona, L 66-84 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Kansas State
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: W 69-52 vs. Iowa State, L 73-81 vs. Kansas State
This week: Tuesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at Utah
7. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: L 60-65 vs. TCU, W 72-61 vs. Utah
This week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Baylor
6. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: W 71-70 vs. Arizona State, W 81-73 vs. Kansas
This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Saturday at BYU
5. Baylor Bears
Last week: L 59-73 vs. Texas Tech, W 91-76 vs. UCF
This week: Monday at Houston, Saturday vs. West Virginia
4. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: L 52-69 vs. Kansas, W 82-52 vs. TCU
This week: Tuesday at UCF, Saturday vs. Cincinnati
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: W 73-59 vs. Baylor, L 73-82 vs. Arizona
This week: Wednesday vs. Arizona State, Saturday at Oklahoma State
2. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: W 85-74 vs. BYU, W 82-73 vs. Texas Tech
This week: Tuesday at Kansas State, Saturday vs. Houston
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 72-63 vs. Oklahoma State, W 69-59 vs. Colorado
This week: Wednesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Arizona
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
Baylor at Houston, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPNU
Tuesday
BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Iowa State at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Utah at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Arizona at Kansas State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Colorado at Kansas, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Wednesday
Oklahoma State at TCU, 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Arizona State at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Houston at Arizona, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
UCF at Colorado, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Cincinnati at Iowa State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2
TCU at Arizona State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Kansas State at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Kansas at Utah, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN
Sunday
No games.
