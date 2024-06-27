Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Schedule Matrix Released

One step closer to a complete 2024-25 schedule for WVU Basketball.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall
Thursday morning, the Big 12 Conference released the schedule matrix for the men's basketball 2024-25 season. West Virginia will play five Big 12 opponents only inside WVU Coliseum, five only on the road, and five both home and away.

Home only games: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, UCF.

Home/away games: BYU, Utah, TCU, Houston, Cincinnati.

Away only games: Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Baylor.

CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 4th vs. Robert Morris

Nov. 8th vs. UMass

Nov. 20th vs. Iona

Nov. 27th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence

Nov. 28th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma

Nov. 29th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma

Dec. 6th vs. Georgetown

Dec. 10th vs. NC Central

Dec. 22nd vs. Mercyhurst

Schuyler Callihan

