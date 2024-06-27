Big 12 Basketball Schedule Matrix Released
Thursday morning, the Big 12 Conference released the schedule matrix for the men's basketball 2024-25 season. West Virginia will play five Big 12 opponents only inside WVU Coliseum, five only on the road, and five both home and away.
Home only games: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, UCF.
Home/away games: BYU, Utah, TCU, Houston, Cincinnati.
Away only games: Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Baylor.
CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Nov. 4th vs. Robert Morris
Nov. 8th vs. UMass
Nov. 20th vs. Iona
Nov. 27th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence
Nov. 28th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma
Nov. 29th vs. Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville or Oklahoma
Dec. 6th vs. Georgetown
Dec. 10th vs. NC Central
Dec. 22nd vs. Mercyhurst
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
DeVries Believes Amani Hansberry Could Have 'Breakout Year'
Mike Tomlin Explains What He Learned from Bob Huggins
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark: 'We Are Open for Business'