Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

This week's look around the Big 12 Conference.

Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

1. Kansas 6-1 (-)

2. Baylor 6-2 (0.5)

3. Texas 5-3 (1.5)

3. Texas Tech 5-3 (1.5)

5. TCU 3-3 (2.5)

6. Oklahoma 3-5 (3.5)

6. Iowa State 3-5 (3.5)

6. Oklahoma State 3-5 (3.5)

9. West Virginia 2-5 (4)

10. Kansas State 2-6 (4.5)

This week's schedule

Monday

- West Virginia at No. 4 Baylor (ESPN, 9 p.m.)

- TCU @ Oklahoma (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Tuesday

- No. 5 Kansas at No. 23 Iowa State (ESPN, 7 p.m.)

- Texas at No. 13 Texas Tech (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday

- Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)

Thursday

- No games

Friday

- No games

Saturday

- Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (12 p.m.)

- No. 13 Texas Tech at West Virginia (2 p.m.)

- No. 23 Iowa State at Texas (LHN, 2 p.m.)

- No. 4 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas (ESPN, 4 p.m.)

- Kansas State at TCU (8 p.m.)

