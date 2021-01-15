Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

To help keep track of where the West Virginia Mountaineers sit in the Big 12 Standings, we've created this page just for you. This will be updated each day and will show the upcoming games for the week for all Big 12 schools.

Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

1. Baylor 4-0 (-)

2. Texas 4-1 (0.5)

T3. Kansas 4-2 (1)

T3. Texas Tech 4-2 (1)

T5. Oklahoma State 3-3 (2)

T5. Oklahoma 3-3 (2)

7. West Virginia 2-3 (2.5)

8. TCU 2-4 (3)

9. Kansas State 1-4 (3.5)

10. Iowa State 0-5 (4.5)

This week's schedule

Wednesday

- Iowa State at Kansas State (PPD)

- No. 15 Texas Tech def. No. 4 Texas, 79-77

Thursday

- No games

Friday

- No games

Saturday

- TCU at No. 13 West Virginia (PPD)

- Iowa State at No. 6 Kansas (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

- No. 2 Baylor at No. 15 Texas Tech (ESPN, 4 p.m.)

- Kansas State at No. 4 Texas (LHN, 8 p.m.)

- Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN2, 8 p.m.)

