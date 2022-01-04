Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

To help keep track of where the West Virginia Mountaineers sit in the Big 12 Standings, we've created this page just for you. This will be updated each day and will show the upcoming games for the week for all Big 12 schools.

Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

1. Baylor 1-0 (-)

1. Oklahoma 1-0 (-)

1. Texas 1-0 (-)

4. Kansas 0-0 (0.5)

4. TCU 0-0 (0.5)

4. Texas Tech 0-0 (0.5)

4. Oklahoma State 0-0 (0.5)

8. Iowa State 0-1 (1)

8. West Virginia 0-1 (1)

8. Kansas State 0-1 (1)

This week's schedule

Tuesday

- Oklahoma at No. 1 Baylor (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)

- No. 14 Texas at Kansas State (ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

- No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday

- No. 25 Texas Tech at No. 11 Iowa State (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)

Thursday

- No games

Friday

- No games

Saturday

- No. 14 Texas at Oklahoma State (CBS, 2 p.m.)

- Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

- No. 6 Kansas at No. 25 Texas Tech (ESPN, 4 p.m.)

- No. 1 Baylor at TCU (ESPN+, 5 p.m.)

- No. 11 Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPNU, 6 p.m.)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.