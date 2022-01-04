Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

    This week's look around the Big 12 Conference.
    To help keep track of where the West Virginia Mountaineers sit in the Big 12 Standings, we've created this page just for you. This will be updated each day and will show the upcoming games for the week for all Big 12 schools.

    Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

    1. Baylor 1-0 (-)

    1. Oklahoma 1-0 (-)

    1. Texas 1-0 (-)

    4. Kansas 0-0 (0.5)

    4. TCU 0-0 (0.5)

    4. Texas Tech 0-0 (0.5)

    4. Oklahoma State 0-0 (0.5)

    8. Iowa State 0-1 (1)

    8. West Virginia 0-1 (1)

    8. Kansas State 0-1 (1)

    This week's schedule

    Tuesday

    - Oklahoma at No. 1 Baylor (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)

    - No. 14 Texas at Kansas State (ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

    - No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

    Wednesday

    - No. 25 Texas Tech at No. 11 Iowa State (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)

    Thursday

    - No games

    Friday

    - No games

    Saturday

    - No. 14 Texas at Oklahoma State (CBS, 2 p.m.)

    - Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

    - No. 6 Kansas at No. 25 Texas Tech (ESPN, 4 p.m.)

    - No. 1 Baylor at TCU (ESPN+, 5 p.m.)

    - No. 11 Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPNU, 6 p.m.)

