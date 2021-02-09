Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule
To help keep track of where the West Virginia Mountaineers sit in the Big 12 Standings, we've created this page just for you. This will be updated each day and will show the upcoming games for the week for all Big 12 schools.
Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)
1. Baylor 9-0 (-)
T2. West Virginia 6-3 (3)
T2. Oklahoma 7-4 (3)
T4. Texas Tech 6-4 (3.5)
T4. Kansas 7-5 (3.5)
6. Texas 5-4 (4)
7. Oklahoma State 5-6 (5)
8. TCU 3-5 (5.5)
9. Kansas State 1-10 (9)
10. Iowa State 0-8 (8.5)
This week's schedule
Monday
- Kansas def. No. 23 Oklahoma State, 78-66
Tuesday
- No. 13 Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Iowa State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 14 West Virginia at No. 7 Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday
- No. 2 Baylor at No. 12 Oklahoma, PPD
Thursday
- Iowa State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
Friday
- No games
Saturday
- Kansas State at No. 23 Oklahoma State, 12 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 14 West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+
- TCU at No. 13 Texas, 2 p.m., LHN
- Kansas at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ABC
