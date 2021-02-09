Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

This week's look around the Big 12 Conference.
Author:
Publish date:

To help keep track of where the West Virginia Mountaineers sit in the Big 12 Standings, we've created this page just for you. This will be updated each day and will show the upcoming games for the week for all Big 12 schools.

Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

1. Baylor 9-0 (-)

T2. West Virginia 6-3 (3)

T2. Oklahoma 7-4 (3)

T4. Texas Tech 6-4 (3.5)

T4. Kansas 7-5 (3.5)

6. Texas 5-4 (4)

7. Oklahoma State 5-6 (5)

8. TCU 3-5 (5.5)

9. Kansas State 1-10 (9)

10. Iowa State 0-8 (8.5)

This week's schedule

Monday

- Kansas def. No. 23 Oklahoma State, 78-66

Tuesday

- No. 13 Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

- Iowa State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

- No. 14 West Virginia at No. 7 Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

- No. 2 Baylor at No. 12 Oklahoma, PPD

Thursday

- Iowa State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday

- No games

Saturday

- Kansas State at No. 23 Oklahoma State, 12 p.m., ESPNU

- No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 14 West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+

- TCU at No. 13 Texas, 2 p.m., LHN

- Kansas at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ABC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15431309_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
WVU Womens Basketball

West Virginia Continues to Climb the Rankings

Sean McNeil (22), Miles "Deuce" McBride
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 7 Texas Tech

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick goes for a game-high 24 points in the Mountaineers 92-58 win over Texas on February on January 9th.
WVU Womens Basketball

Kysre Gondrezick Earns a Spot on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Mac McClung (0) shoots against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

A Quick Look at a Hot Texas Tech Squad

DathvsLJ
Recruiting

2022 Georgia DB Says WVU Offer “Felt Unreal”

USATSI_15545179
Basketball

Kansas Booted From Top 25 Following Double Digit Loss To WVU

Da'Sean Butler
Basketball

Da'Sean Butler Joins Wheeling University as an Assistant