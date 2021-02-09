Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

This week's look around the Big 12 Conference.

Standings Show Big 12 Record Only (Games Behind)

1. Baylor 9-0 (-)

T2. West Virginia 6-3 (3)

T2. Oklahoma 7-4 (3)

T4. Texas Tech 6-4 (3.5)

T4. Kansas 7-5 (3.5)

6. Texas 5-4 (4)

7. Oklahoma State 5-6 (5)

8. TCU 3-5 (5.5)

9. Kansas State 1-10 (9)

10. Iowa State 0-8 (8.5)

This week's schedule

Monday

- Kansas def. No. 23 Oklahoma State, 78-66

Tuesday

- No. 13 Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

- Iowa State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

- No. 14 West Virginia at No. 7 Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

- No. 2 Baylor at No. 12 Oklahoma, PPD

Thursday

- Iowa State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday

- No games

Saturday

- Kansas State at No. 23 Oklahoma State, 12 p.m., ESPNU

- No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 14 West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN+

- TCU at No. 13 Texas, 2 p.m., LHN

- Kansas at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ABC

