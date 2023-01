Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings

Big 12 Standings (Games Behind)

1. Iowa State 6-2 (-)

1. Kansas State 6-2 (-)

1. Texas 6-2 (-)

4. TCU 5-3 (1)

4. Baylor 5-3 (1)

4. Kansas 5-3 (1)

7. Oklahoma State 3-5 (3)

8. Oklahoma 2-6 (4)

9. West Virginia 2-6 (4)

10. Texas Tech 0-8 (6)

This week's schedule

Monday

- No. 11 Baylor at No. 10 Texas (ESPN, 9 p.m.)

- No. 13 Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Tuesday

- No. 7 Kansas State at No. 8 Kansas (ESPN+, 8 p.m.)

- West Virginia at No. 15 TCU (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday

- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

- No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State (ESPN, 12 p.m.)

- Texas Tech at No. 11 Baylor (CBS, 1 p.m.)

- No. 15 TCU at Oklahoma State (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

- No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State (ESPN2, 4 p.m.)

- Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2, 8 p.m.)

Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 1/30)

1. Kansas State Wildcats

2. Kansas Jayhawks

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Iowa State Cyclones

5. Baylor Bears

6. TCU Horned Frogs

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders