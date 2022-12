Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings

Big 12 Standings (Games Behind)

1. Kansas 11-1

2. Kansas State 11-1

3. TCU 10-1

4. Texas 10-2

5. West Virginia 10-2

6. Baylor 9-2

7. Iowa State 9-2

8. Texas Tech 9-2

9. Oklahoma 9-3

10. Oklahoma State 8-4

This week's schedule

Tuesday

- Texas A&M Commerce at No. 6 Texas (LHN, 8 p.m.)

- South Carolina State at Texas Tech (ESPN+, 8 p.m.)

Wednesday

- Central Arkansas at No. 18 TCU (ESPN+, 5 p.m.)

- Nicholls at No. 12 Baylor (ESPN+, 8 p.m.)

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

- Texas Tech at No. 18 TCU (ESPNU, 12 p.m.)

- Oklahoma State at No. 4 Kansas (CBS, 2 p.m.)

- No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

- No. 12 Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU, 2 p.m.)

- No. 24 West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 12/27)

1. Kansas Jayhawks

2. Baylor Bears

3. Texas Longhorns

4. West Virginia Mountaineers

5. Kansas State Wildcats

6. TCU Horned Frogs

7. Iowa State Cyclones

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.