Big 12 Tournament Seeding Scenarios for West Virginia

This Saturday marks the final regular season game for the Mountaineers in the 2019-20 season and there is a lot on the line. Not only would beating Baylor be the one signature win they are still in search of, but they could also increase their conference tournament seeding with a little help. Several Big 12 teams are vying for the No. 3 seed as the middle of the Big 12 standings are a jumbled mess. Four teams all within one game of each other. How high can West Virginia rise? Well, let's get to it!

Here are this weekend's games that we will breakdown:

Baylor (15-2) @ West Virginia (8-9)

Kansas (16-1) @ Texas Tech (9-8)

Oklahoma State (6-11) @ Texas (9-8)

Oklahoma (8-9) @ TCU (7-10)

There are several different ways this can pan out, but we are solely focusing on the best and worst case scenarios. The Mountaineers can't finish higher than third and no lower than seventh.

Best case scenario: West Virginia wins, Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma all lose.

This would put West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech in a tie with a 9-9 conference record. West Virginia is 1-1 against both teams and the Longhorns and Red Raiders also split their two games against one another. This means that the tiebreaker will be decided by record against the top teams in the league. All three teams are 0-2 against Kansas, so now we move to Baylor. Both the Longhorns and Red Raiders were swept by Baylor this season, meaning that West Virginia would have the tiebreaker in this scenario as well as the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament.

Should this scenario play out, West Virginia would have a first round bye and play the No. 6 seed (TCU) on Thursday, March 12th at 9 p.m. If the Mountaineers get past Oklahoma they would play the winner from "Game 5" (No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma/No. 10 Kansas St.)

Worst case scenario: West Virginia loses, TCU wins. The other two games won't matter at this point because the Mountaineers will have failed to reach nine wins. If this were to happen, West Virginia would fall below TCU as the Horned Frogs have a win over Baylor, whereas the Mountaineers would not. This would put West Virginia at the No. 7 seed.

In the event that this happens, West Virginia would not receive a first round bye and will play vs the No. 10 seed Kansas State on Wednesday, March 11th at 9 p.m. The winner of that game will play the No. 2 seed (Kansas/Baylor) in the second round.

