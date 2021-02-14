Bob Huggins Cites Mountaineers Lack "Edge" in Loss to Sooners

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins explained the team did not play with an edge in the double-overtime loss to Oklahoma

The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers drop a heartbreaker to the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in a 91-90 double-overtime loss Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia forward Derek Culver took control of the game early, dominating the paint for eight points in the first five minutes while the Mountaineer defense was locked in and led 18-12 midway through the second half.

Oklahoma became aggressive and started to drive the ball to the basket and finishing at the rim, going on an 8-0 run to grab the lead, but Culver found Taz cutting to the basket for the lay-in to end the run, and West Virginia extended their lead to four with just under six minutes to play in the first half.

The Sooners outscored the Mountaineers 11-4 and held a 31-28 lead and had possession of the ball with seven seconds remaining in half, but De’Vion Harmon lost control of the ball, and Miles “Deuce” McBride scooped it up, took a couple of dribbles and launched it from half court and banked it in to tie the game at going into halftime.

Oklahoma guard Austin Reeves weaved through the West Virginia defense, getting the ball into the paint, for layups, floaters, and kick-outs for 16 second half points and five assists to guide the Sooners to a nine-point lead with 5:38 left to play in the game.

“If the guy with the ball plays in a straight line, it’s really hard to guard, but it’s hard to guard whatever he is 6-5, 6-6 guy that when the defense closes on him, he finds open people – he knows where they are,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins.

However, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil buried three-straight threes in the midst of scoring 13 consecutive points for the Mountaineers to tie the game at 68 with 3:23 left to play.

West Virginia led by two when forward Gabe Osabuhien grabbed two of McNeil’s three-point attempts and was fouled on the second but missed both free throws with 45 seconds remaining. Umoja Gibson tied the game, driving down the right side and tossing it at the backboard before it fell in to tie the game at 72 with 21 seconds left to play.

Deuce brought the ball up the floor, ran the clock down for the final shot, but it came up short, he was able to grab the offensive rebound for another opportunity but was off the mark, and the game went into overtime.

Two offensive putbacks by forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jalen Bridges in the final two minutes with Bridges’ coming with 21 seconds to go tied the game at 79 and held off Reeves’ three-pointer to go to the second overtime.

Offenses came out firing on all cylinders, and Culver’s seven points in under two minutes of play gave West Virginia a three-point advantage, 88-85 with 2:12 left in the game. However, West Virginia could not stop the Sooners' continuous attacks to the basket as Reeves delivered four straight points to retake a 91-90 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

Derek Culver would receive the pass at the top of the circle, drove the ball down the right side, and had it blocked, then ricocheted off him with seven seconds remaining in the game. West Virginia got one more shot after Osabuohien trapped Harmon, got a held ball call, and got the ball back for the Mountaineers with 3.5 seconds remaining.

The ball was lobbed into Culver into the paint, but again his shot was blocked - Bridges got the offensive rebound but came up short as Oklahoma survives 91-90 to make it the fourth straight win over the Mountaineers.

West Virginia came into the game hitting 70.6% from the free throw line and generally, when given the opportunity, closed out games at the charity stripe but went 7-13 in the second half of regulation.

“I’ve always found that when you’re are a pretty good free throw shooting team, which we have been, and you go 11 for 21 at the free throw line, a lot of that is concentration and its repetition,” said Huggins. “When you fumble balls, that’s concentration – we had to fumble 20 balls… We have to play with an edge, and we didn’t.”

The Mountaineers lacked the killer instinct they exhibited the last two games in wins over Kansas and on the road at No. 7 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

“I think it’s a combination of not getting any sleep, which is hard to do when it takes you three and a half hours to fly back after playing a nine o’clock game. Part of it is, I think they were kind of full of themselves after beating a couple ranked teams,” said Huggins. “We didn’t have good practices, and I did everything that I could think to do to try to get them to concentrate,' then emphasized, "harder. But when you fumble balls and when you miss a lot of shots that you normally make, when you miss free throws, when you miss one-footers, when you miss when you three to four-footers. You know, Billy Hahn use to say, ‘You can’t cheat the basketball gods,’ there’s some truth to that.”

West Virginia is scheduled to be back in action next Saturday (Feb. 20) on the road at Texas at 3:00 pm EST on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly