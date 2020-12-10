Huggins: "Defensively We’re Not as Good as We Had Hoped We Would Be."

It has been a few years since the West Virginia Mountaineers took over college basketball with its Press Virginia style of full court pressure defense that led the NCAA in turnovers forced at 18.4 per game during a four-year period.

However, following the graduation of guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr., Press Virginia faded away.

West Virginia slowly improved on the defensive end and was the driving force in the Mountaineers' 21-win season a year ago after their first losing season in six years. The defense was among the tops among the Power Five members in defensive three-point percentage, limiting the competition to 28.8% from behind the arc and 39.1% from the field.

The three-point range numbers are nearly identical through the first five games of the 2020 season holding their opponents to 28.2%, but there is an uptick in field goal percentage to 42.6%.

West Virginia has given up too many easy baskets in the early portion of the season, and it was highlighted in the loss to No. 1 Gonzaga after getting 60 of their 87 points in the paint in the Mountaineers' five-point loss.

Head coach Bob Huggins decided it was time for a change on the defensive end and opted to man-up on screens instead of switching in the Mountaineers most recent contest against Georgetown. The Hoyas got off to a fast start from the perimeter, hitting 4-8 from three to start the game. Also mixing in a little zone.

“We got under fine. We got under and what we wanted them to do is make them shoot over top of us, and we got under and did a pretty good job, but then when they started rolling, basically into us, then it got a little different. That’s when we turned them loose. I’m not sure what you do about that,” said Huggins.

West Virginia did clamp down on defense in the second half to pull out the road win, and the slow starts on the defensive end have been the story in the early ongoing of the season.

Most of the deficiencies can be credited to no secret scrimmages, exhibition games, and a couple of directional schools to start the season to correct their mistakes before facing stiff competition.

Then, as teams get a feel for each other to begin a game, there’s also getting comfortable on how officials will call a game.

“I got to figure out what they’re going to call and what they’re not going to call; that’s the biggest thing,” said Huggins. “I thought what we did early was really good, and then as they continued to change their pick and roll situation and we couldn’t do the things that we set out to do. There’s a couple of things we can do to make it better.”

Huggins is looking to improve in all areas, but defense, was an aspect the coaching staff did not believe would be an issue after last season's success.

“I think we’ve got a long ways to go in certain areas,” said Huggins. “I think we’ve gotten better in some areas, but in other areas, I don’t think we’ve improved as much as what I would like to see us improve, and I think particularly at the defensive end. We haven’t shot it very well; we’ve had pretty good shots… I think the biggest thing is defensively we’re not as good as we had hoped we would be.”

West Virginia’s Wednesday night game versus Robert Morris was canceled due to COVID-19, but will be back in action Sunday against No. 19 Richmond at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN.

