Bob Huggins "Hopeful" Mountaineers Continue Playing as a Team

The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 4-1 on the season after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) 80-71 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. The game played like two old conference rivals, reliving the pinnacle of Big East Conference basketball, and the Mountaineers found themselves in a battle but clamped down in the final 10 minutes of the game to pull out the victory.

Georgetown came into the game shooting 29.3% from three-point range but started the game hot, hitting 3-6 from beyond the arc and held a 13-11 edge in the first five minutes of the game. Instead of switching ball screens, the Mountaineers were staying with their man, but at times, they gave a little too much space for the shooter.

“I thought we did a better job handling ball screens, but then we got a little lazy and didn’t do as good as a job," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. "I think this way, for this team, is the best way to handle ball screens. We didn’t do a very good job on post defense, and we didn’t really rebound the ball the way we need to rebound.”

West Virginia forwards Derek Culver, and Oscar Tshiebwe got into early foul trouble. The offense became stagnant, and buckets were increasingly hard to come by, but guard Deuce McBride’s 11 first half points kept the Mountaineers in the game.

Hoyas forward Chudier Bile buried a three with seven seconds remaining in the first half to put Georgetown up four, but McBride stole the momentum, driving the length of the floor and drawing a foul for a pair of free throws to cut the lead to two before the break, 34-32.

The Mountaineers showed zone in the second half to slow the pace of the game and keep a hand in the face of the Georgetown shooters.

“We worked on it. We wanted to throw it out there and see how we did against another team, and we wanted to change the tempo a little bit,” said Huggins. “They were coming off of those ball screens pretty hard at us, and that kind of stopped some of the ball screening things, but it’s a work in progress, to say the least.”

Six minutes into the second half, Georgetown slowly built a six-point lead. Then, McBride buried a wide-open three to kick off a 10-0 run and taking a four-point lead, but the Hoyas quickly struck back behind a pair of three’s from Jalen Harris and Jamorko Pickett, and the Hoyas were back up three, 57-54 with 9:20 remaining in the game.

Then, with the game tied at 60, Emmitt Matthews Jr. ignited the Mountaineers' second run when he took the ball from the left wing, drove it down the lane, and delivered a thunderous two-handed slam dunk over the defender to put the Hoyas away.

“Emmitt hit a big three-pointer. Emmitt drove at the basket and scored over top of them. Derek kept balls alive for us on the offensive glass and scored. They were blocking shots and changing shots, and we weren’t really able to score close, and Derek came in and changed everything. Taz made a shot for us in transition. That was a good team run right there.”

Deuce McBride credited the team's defense for the runs, especially in the game's final 10 minutes.

“We bought in as a team. I think we were leaving guys in islands, and they were coming off screens easy, just picking easy shots; they’re good players, and in the Big East, they know how to play,” said McBride. “I think once we locked in as a team, we took some of that stuff away, and they got one shot, we rebounded and got out into transition.”

For Huggins, it was also a matter of merely passing the ball.

“Hopefully, now they understand that we’re able to score when we move the ball,” said Huggins. “We have a hard time scoring when you don’t move the defense. I think this time of year, guys coming off open gyms and so forth where they do dribble it and dribble it, which is fine, I got that, but we need to play a whole lot more together, which I thought during that run we did… Derek got hard rebounds. Oscar made some baskets inside. Deuce was good on the offensive end as well, and Taz hit a huge shot for us in transition to really kind of get us going. I thought that was a team thing, and hopefully, that carries over to the rest of the year.”

West Virginia's season home opener is this Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST versus Robert Morris. However, no fans are permitted inside the WVU Coliseum in December due to the growing concerns of COVID-19.

