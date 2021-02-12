Bob Huggins is Uncertain of Taz Sherman's Availability vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers hope to have their best shooter back on the floor this weekend.

West Virginia did not have senior guard Taz Sherman for Tuesday night's road game at Texas Tech due to a groin injury. Head coach Bob Huggins told WVU's play-by-play man, Tony Caridi, that Sherman would be a game-time decision. Huggins never inserted Sherman into the game and the Mountaineers left Lubbock with an 82-71 win over the Red Raiders.

Following the game, Huggins said that he did not want him to risk further injury.

Friday morning, Huggins was asked if Sherman would be available for Saturday's game vs Oklahoma to which he replied, "I don't have any idea. I haven't really talked to Taz yet."

Getting Sherman back in the lineup would be huge for the Mountaineers since Sherman has been one of the team's best offensive players this season. Sherman is averaging 13.1 points per game and is shooting 43% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 85% from the free-throw line.

West Virginia and Oklahoma are set to tip-off on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

