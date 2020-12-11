Bob Huggins: "We Didn't Play Hard. That Was Not My Team Out There."

Morgantown, WV - After a sloppy first half, the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers overcame an eight-point first half deficit and moved to 5-1 on the season after beating the North Texas Mean Green 62-50 on Friday evening.

Sean McNeil opened the game, burying a jump shot off the baseline on an inbounds pass, but North Texas jumped out to the early 6-2 lead as West Virginia started the game 1-11 from the field. McNeil ended the drought with a three and ignited a 9-0 run, and the Mountaineers carried an 11-6 lead into the under 12-minute media timeout.

The Mountaineers went cold, again, and only made four field goals in the final 12 minutes of the first half as North Texas put together a 21-4 run while the Mountaineers committed 10 first half turnovers and shot an abysmal 9-35 from the field and as a result, North Texas took an eight-point advantage into halftime, 29-21.

West Virginia played up to their ranking in the second half as McNeil, again, kicked the scoring off, muscling his way down to the block for the bucket and the foul.

After sitting for most of the first half, Derek Culver came alive, and the offense started going to their bread and butter, dumping the ball down to Culver. He was delivering early, giving the Mountaineers their first lead of the second half with a strong take to the rim for the basket and the foul and completed the three-point play. West Virginia went on a 18-0 run to start the second half and held a 39-29 advantage.

“We woke them up,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins on the difference between the two halves. “I don’t know; it’s been a long few weeks. It’s so hard. We’re playing, then we’re not playing. We’re playing this team. No, we’re not. We’re going to play this other team. We practiced getting ready for Robert Morris, and then Robert Morris can’t play. We wanted to play yesterday instead of today to give us a couple of days before we play on Sunday, and we couldn’t do that. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s better than not playing at all.”

Later adding, “We just didn't play hard. I can deal with missed shots, and I can deal with missed free throws. I cannot deal with not playing hard. We didn't play hard. That was not my team out there.”

North Texas quickly got back to within four after a 6-0 spurt, but McNeil buried a deep three to put West Virginia back up nine.

Taz Sherman hit a three to put West Virginia up 11 with 8:13 left to play in the half as 11 of his 13 points on the evening came in the second half.

The Mean Green got back within four following a 7-0 run with just over five minutes to play, and West Virginia was approaching four minutes without a field goal until Miles “Deuce” McBride drove down the left side and hit a tough jumper off the glass to give West Virginia a six-point lead.

Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

West Virginia steadily built a double-digit lead to close out of the game for the 62-50 win as Sean McNeil led all scorers with 15 points, and Derek Culver picked up his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mountaineers welcome the No. 19 Richmond Spiders into Morgantown Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 1:00 pm on ESPN.

