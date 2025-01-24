Bracketology Update: How Far Did West Virginia Fall After Loss to Arizona State?
When you don't bring it, you're probably going to lose in the Big 12 Conference, regardless of who you're playing. From top to bottom, it's one of the most competitive leagues in the entire country and anyone can beat you on any given night.
West Virginia experienced that earlier this week when they came out flat against Arizona State, just a few days after knocking off No. 2 Iowa State in the same building. It was the team's fourth game in ten days, and you could see right out of the shoot that they lacked that extra bounce in their step. The Mountaineers cut it to five late in the game, thanks to finding some success with the fullcourt press, but it was too little too late.
With the loss, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has dropped West Virginia from a No. 6 seed to a No. 8 seed.
Lunardi's projected Midwest Region
1. Alabama vs. 16. Southern
8. West Virginia vs. 9. Gonzaga
5. Memphis vs. 12. Lipscomb
4. Michigan vs. 13. Akron
6. St. John's vs. 11. Texas/UCF
3. Michigan State vs. 14. South Alabama
7. Missouri vs. 10. North Carolina
2. Kansas vs. 15. Quinnipiac
The Mountaineers will be back in action tomorrow evening as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6). For WVU to remain in the Big 12 title race and keep their resume in good shape, they can't afford to leave Manhattan with a loss.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Pays a Visit to Former WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter
Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Transfer Addition
Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Freshman Early Enrollee