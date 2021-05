Quick Preview of Each Team in the 2021 Charleston Classic

The field for the 2021 Charleston Classic has been set.

Boise State

Head coach: Leon Rice

2020-21 record: 19-9

Made Tournament? No - NIT.

Key returners: F Abu Kigab - 11.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG | G Marcus Shaver Jr. - 10.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 39% 3FG | G Devonaire Doutrive 8.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG | F Mladen Armus 8.1 PPG, 7.8 RPG | G Emmanuel Akot 9.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG

Clemson

Head coach: Brad Brownell

2020-21 record: 16-8

Made Tournament? Yes - 1st round.

Key returners: G Al-Amir Dawes 9.0 PPG, 39% 3FG | G Nick Honor 8.1 PPG 36% 3FG | F Hunter Tyson 7.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG | G Alex Hemenway 4.7 PPG

Elon

Head coach: Mike Schrage

2020-21 record: 10-9

Made Tournament? No.

Key returners: G Hunter McIntosh 15.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG | G/F Jerald Gillens-Butler 15.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG | G Darius Burfurd 8.9 PPG, 3.3. RPG | G/F Hunter Woods 7.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG

Marquette

Head coach: Shaka Smart

2020-21 record: 13-14

Made Tournament? No.

Key returners: F Dawson Garcia 13.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG | F Justin Lewis 7.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG | G Greg Elliott 6.2 PPG

Ole Miss

Head coach: Kermit Davis

2020-21 record: 16-12

Made Tournament? No - NIT.

Key returners: F Jarkel Joiner 12.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG | F K.J. Buffen 8.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG | G/F Luis Rodriguez 7.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG

St. Bonaventure

Head coach: Mark Schmidt

2020-21 record: 16-5

Made Tournament? Yes - 1st round.

Key returners: G Kyle Lofton 14.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG | G Jaren Holmes 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG | G Jalen Adaway 12.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG | G Dominick Welch 11.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG | F Osun Osunniyi 10.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG

Temple

Head coach: Aaron McKie

2020-21 record: 5-11

Made Tournament? No.

Key returners: G Khalif Battle 15.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG | G Damian Dunn 13.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG | F Jake Forrester 9.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG | G Jeremiah Williams 9.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG |

West Virginia

Head coach: Bob Huggins

2020-21 record: 19-10

Made Tournament? Yes - 2nd round.

Key returners: F Jalen Bridges 5.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG | F Isaiah Cottrell 1.6 PPG, 1.4 RPG | G Miles McBride (undecided) 15.9 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.9 RPG | G Sean McNeil (undecided) 12.2 PPG, 38% 3FG | G Taz Sherman (undecided) 13.4 PPG, 36% 3FG

