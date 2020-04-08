BREAKING: Oscar Tshiebwe Enters Name into 2020 NBA Draft

Moments ago, West Virginia freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Just two weeks ago, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Bob Huggins expects both Tshiebwe and Derek Culver to return in 2020. That can still be a possibility as he will test the NBA waters and see what he gets on his evaluation from NBA scouts.

Don't panic just yet, if you remember Jevon Carter also did the same thing following his junior season. Often times, it is to see what the individual player needs to work on or improve to become an NBA player.

Tshiewbe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds this past season for the Mountaineers.

