BREAKING: This Year's Backyard Brawl Game Moved to 2023-24

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins announced last week that this year's Backyard Brawl vs Pitt "is not going to happen." Today, the official announcement was made by the university that the game has been moved to the 2023-24 season.

There was a two-year extension to the original four game agreement that went through the 2022-23 season. Next year's game will be held in Morgantown, while the following year's game will be played in Pittsburgh.

Official release by the WVU athletics communications department:

The men’s basketball game between West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh that was scheduled to take place this season in Morgantown has been rescheduled to the 2023-24 season.

This year’s Backyard Brawl, presented by EQT, was scheduled to take place in Morgantown on Nov. 13 and was the final game of the original four-game agreement announcement from 2016.

The NCAA announced last month that college basketball can begin competition on Nov. 25, while also trimming the maximum amount of regular season games played from 31 to 27. Due to both conferences starting league games in December, along with in-season tournaments and existing contracts for other non-conference games, the two schools could not find a mutual date for this year’s game.

In June of this year, the two schools announced a two-game extension to the original four-game agreement. The two teams will play in Morgantown during the 2021-22 season before returning to Pittsburgh during the 2022-23 season.

Basketball

