BREAKING: Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Great news comes Tuesday morning for West Virginia fans as the two big men, Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe have decided to return to West Virginia for the 2020-21 season, a source close to the team confirmed. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report. 

True freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the all-district team after a stellar freshman campaign and was also named second team All-Big 12. Tshiebwe was named newcomer of the week four times throughout the season as he averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. 

As for Culver, he also nearly averaged a double-double going for 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. 

With these two guys coming back, West Virginia should be a favorite in the Big 12 conference and a team that can be a serious threat to make a deep run in March. The two had some struggles playing together this past season, but if they can figure out their spacing and be more efficient around the rim, lookout. They are already extremely efficient on the glass, a little improvement shooting the ball and protecting the rim on the defensive end will go a long way. 

Are you shocked by today’s news? Do you think this puts the Mountaineers in position to make a run to the Final Four? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

