BREAKING: West Virginia vs Baylor Postponed

The Mountaineers' biggest game of the year has been postponed.
PRESS RELEASE from WVU Athletics Communications:

Due to inclement weather, the West Virginia at Baylor women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been postponed.

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule Wednesday’s game for later in the season. Additional information will be released when available.

West Virginia next competes on Saturday, Feb. 20, as the Mountaineers welcome TCU to Morgantown. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest against the Horned Frogs is Senior Day, and WVU’s 2020-21 senior class will be honored prior to opening tip. Fans can now purchase tickets for Saturday’s game at WVUGAME.com.

