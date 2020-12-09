BREAKING: West Virginia's Home Opener vs Robert Morris Canceled

This will be the first game canceled this season for the Mountaineers

Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that Wednesday's home opener vs Robert Morris has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Robert Morris program.

This will be the first game on West Virginia's 2020-21 schedule that has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Mountaineers will be in action again this Sunday to host the No. 19 Richmond Spiders at 1 p.m.

