BREAKING: WVU Finds New Opponent for Home Opener, Will Play Friday

The Mountaineers will open up their home slate this Friday!

Thursday morning, West Virginia University announced the men's basketball team will play host to the North Texas Mean Green of Conference USA on Friday at 3 p.m., per school release. the game will be televised on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers were expected to play Robert Morris on Wednesday for the home opener, but COVID issues inside the Robert Morris program caused the game to be canceled.

North Texas is 1-2 on the season with a 116-62 win over Mississippi Valley State and a pair of losses to SEC schools Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Mean Green won their league a year ago and were predicted to finish 2nd in the Conference USA preseason poll for this season.

