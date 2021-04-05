BREAKING: WVU Lands FIU Transfer Dimon Carrigan

The Mountaineers have added some experience to the roster.

Monday evening, former Florida International big man Dimon Carrigan announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to West Virginia.

Carrigan (6'9", 215 lbs) would be the perfect compliment for Gabe Osabuohien who chose to return to school last week. He's more of a shot-blocker than Gabe, which again will come in handy considering how bad the Mountaineers protected the paint this year. Carrigan blocked 60 shots on the season, averaging 2.5 per game. Carrigan and Osabuohein are very similar in that they take pride in their defense and are limited to what they can do offensively. However, Carrigan is more polished on the offensive end than Osabuohien.

This past season he averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the floor. Like Osabuohien, he struggled at the free-throw line shooting a mere 49%.

Carrigan also heard from Murray State, Hofstra, Duquesne, and Montana.

