BREAKING: WVU Schedules New Opponent in Place of Buffalo

Monday afternoon it was announced that West Virginia's next home game with Buffalo had been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program.

The Mountaineers' next scheduled game isn't until January 2nd vs Oklahoma, so that would mean a near two-week layoff if West Virginia was unable to find a replacement for Buffalo. Wednesday evening, the university announced that the Mountaineers will play host to Northeastern on Tuesday, December 29th at 2 p.m. EST. The game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

Northeastern is 1-4 on the season with close losses to Syracuse and Old Dominion. The Huskies' lone win on the season came December 13th vs UMass.

