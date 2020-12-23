Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: WVU Schedules New Opponent in Place of Buffalo

The Mountaineers have a new opponent next week.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon it was announced that West Virginia's next home game with Buffalo had been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program.

The Mountaineers' next scheduled game isn't until January 2nd vs Oklahoma, so that would mean a near two-week layoff if West Virginia was unable to find a replacement for Buffalo. Wednesday evening, the university announced that the Mountaineers will play host to Northeastern on Tuesday, December 29th at 2 p.m. EST. The game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

Northeastern is 1-4 on the season with close losses to Syracuse and Old Dominion. The Huskies' lone win on the season came December 13th vs UMass.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13483373_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Kicker Evan Staley Announces Decision on Future

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Schedules New Opponent in Place of Buffalo

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Akheem Mesidor Earns Freshman Second-Team All-American by The Athletic

From Left to right: Sean Mahone (29), Dante Stills (55), Darius Stills (56), Tony Fields (1)
Football

Darius Stills Piling up 2020 Accolades

USATSI_14001614_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What's Wrong With Oscar Tshiebwe?

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

Bob Huggins: “We Haven’t Been as Physical as we Need to be and we Haven’t Guarded."

USATSI_15351260_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Looking at the Three Glaring Issues for West Virginia

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia's Bowl Matchup vs Army

USATSI_15351823_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas