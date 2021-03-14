BREAKING: WVU's Seed & Opponent Revealed for NCAA Tournament

Check out who the Mountaineers will face in their first game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Moments ago on the CBS Selection Sunday Show, West Virginia (18-9) was given a No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and will be facing Morehead State in the first round.

No. 10 West Virginia fell in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Thursday and have lost three of its last four games of the season. With that said, the Mountaineers do have a very respectable tournament resume, which is why they were able to obtain a No. 3 seed.

Eight of West Virginia's nine losses have come by five points or less, including an impressive showing against No. 1 and undefeated Gonzaga earlier in the season. WVU is the only team to have lost to Gonzaga by single digits.

As for quality wins, the Mountaineers swept the series over Texas Tech, knocked off Kansas at home, beat Texas on the road (Big 12 tournament champion), and also own a road win over Oklahoma State.

Despite the disappointing end to the regular season and conference tournament, the Mountaineers could still be a team that makes noise in the big dance. To advance in the tournament, you have to be able to knock down shots and for the first time in quite a while, Bob Huggins has a team that can do that consistently.

The Mountaineers fell in the Sweet Sixteen to Villanova in their last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.

