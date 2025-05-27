Brenen Lorient Withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft, Will Return to West Virginia
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers received some good, yet expected news as forward Brenen Lorient withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school for his senior season, per Jonathan Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Lorient (6’9”, 200 lbs) spent the first two years of his career at Florida Atlantic before making the move to North Texas to play for Ross Hodge. In his one season with the Mean Green, Lorient finished second on the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (4.9) despite coming off the bench for all 36 games. At season’s end, he was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.
The Ocala, Florida, native has never registered a start at the collegiate level, but that will likely change as he rounds out his career in Morgantown. Troy transfer Jackson Fields is the only other power forward on the WVU roster who has college experience.
Lorient will have one year of eligibility remaining.
