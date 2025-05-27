Mountaineers Now

Brenen Lorient Withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft, Will Return to West Virginia

Some great news for WVU head coach Ross Hodge.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Brenen Lorient (6) reacts after a three point basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Brenen Lorient (6) reacts after a three point basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers received some good, yet expected news as forward Brenen Lorient withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school for his senior season, per Jonathan Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Lorient (6’9”, 200 lbs) spent the first two years of his career at Florida Atlantic before making the move to North Texas to play for Ross Hodge. In his one season with the Mean Green, Lorient finished second on the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (4.9) despite coming off the bench for all 36 games. At season’s end, he was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.

The Ocala, Florida, native has never registered a start at the collegiate level, but that will likely change as he rounds out his career in Morgantown. Troy transfer Jackson Fields is the only other power forward on the WVU roster who has college experience.

Lorient will have one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Big Ten and SEC Are Out of Their Minds with Whacky Playoff Format Proposal

West Virginia Looking to Steal Star Linebacker Out of Pitt's Backyard

WVU WR Rodney Gallagher III to Hold 3rd Annual Youth Football Camp

Full 2025 College Baseball World Series Bracket

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball