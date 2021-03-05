Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Cade Cunningham Questionable Ahead of WVU

Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham is questionable for the season finale against West Virginia
Author:
Publish date:

According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, Oklahoma State University basketball freshman Cade Cunningham is questionable for the season finale against West Virginia on Saturday. Cunningham suffered a sprained ankle in the loss to Baylor on Thursday night. 

In the final minute of the game, Cunningham dribbled the ball up the left side of the court and went down after stepping on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell's foot with 42.8 seconds remaining in the game. He was able to walk off the floor under his own power. He finished the night with 24 points and seven rebounds in the 81-70 loss to Baylor. 

“We’re first and foremost worried about his future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said following the game. “As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first, so I want to make sure he’s okay.

“If he’s okay, he’ll continue to work with us, and if it’s anything more serious than it feels like it is right now, we’ll evaluate how we’ll move forward.”

Jan 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Cunningham leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game and is projected to be a top five 2021 NBA Draft pick. He had 25 points and nine rebounds in the 87-84 loss to West Virginia in the first meeting. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_15672017
Basketball

WVU Forward Jalen Bridges Has Uncapped Potential

Jan 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

Cade Cunningham Questionable Ahead of WVU

Screen Shot 2021-03-04 at 4.36.19 AM
Recruiting

2022 Georgia RB Enjoyed Meeting WVU Coaching Staff

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2022 OL Charlie Katarincic "Impressed" by Virtual Visit to WVU

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

FOX Sports Tabs WVU as One of Seven Teams That Can Win the NCAA Tournament

USATSI_15642311_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Named Semifinalist for Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year

Nh7IGnCQ
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/5

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 8.21.54 AM
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Had to Say Following the Win Over TCU