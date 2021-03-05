Cade Cunningham Questionable Ahead of WVU

According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, Oklahoma State University basketball freshman Cade Cunningham is questionable for the season finale against West Virginia on Saturday. Cunningham suffered a sprained ankle in the loss to Baylor on Thursday night.

In the final minute of the game, Cunningham dribbled the ball up the left side of the court and went down after stepping on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell's foot with 42.8 seconds remaining in the game. He was able to walk off the floor under his own power. He finished the night with 24 points and seven rebounds in the 81-70 loss to Baylor.

“We’re first and foremost worried about his future,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said following the game. “As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first, so I want to make sure he’s okay.

“If he’s okay, he’ll continue to work with us, and if it’s anything more serious than it feels like it is right now, we’ll evaluate how we’ll move forward.”

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Cunningham leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game and is projected to be a top five 2021 NBA Draft pick. He had 25 points and nine rebounds in the 87-84 loss to West Virginia in the first meeting.

