CBS Sports Analyst Picks WVU to Finish Near the Bottom of Big 12
Expectations should be rather low for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they enter a new era with head coach Darian DeVries.
CBS Sports basketball analyst Jon Rothstein has WVU picked to finish 15th in the Big 12, coming in only ahead of Oklahoma State.
Only one piece (Ofri Naveh) returns from last year's squad, which may be a good thing considering the 9-23 record they posted. Although DeVries and his staff landing some quality transfers out of the portal, it's extremely difficult for a team mostly made up of transfers to compete at a high level in a league suceh as the Big 12, as evidenced by last season.
The number one glaring issue this team has is the lack of size and depth in the frontcourt. Eduardo Andre is the only true center on the roster and is coming over from Fresno State, so there's no guarantee that he'll transition well into this physical conference with no help behind him. Illinois transfer Amani Hansberry can play the five but is a much better fit as a power forward. If the Mountaineers want to have a chance at playing in March Madness, they'll have to shoot it well, take care of the ball, and play great defense.
Rothstein's Big 12 predictions
1. Kansas
2. Houston
3. Baylor
4. Iowa State
5. Arizona
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech
8. Kansas State
9. BYU
10. Arizona State
11. UCF
12. TCU
13. Colorado
14. Utah
15. West Virginia
16. Oklahoma State
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Aidan Major Forgoes Remaining Eligibility, Signs with Guardians
Geno Smith is on an 'Elite Level' According to Teammate