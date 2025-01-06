CBS Sports Bracketology: West Virginia Receives No. 2 Seed in Latest Projection
A special start to the 2024-25 season continued for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday as they made easy work of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, winning 69-50, improving to 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play.
The Mountaineers have won seven straight games, five of which have come without arguably their best player, Tucker DeVries. There is still a ton of basketball left to be played, but if the NCAA Tournament were to begin this week, West Virginia would have one of the best resumes in all of college basketball.
Neither of their losses (Pitt, Louisville) would be considered a "bad loss," and they are 3-0 vs. AP Top 25 teams this season, defeating No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 24 Arizona, and No. 7 Kansas in Lawrence.
In Jerry Palm's recent bracketology projection on CBS Sports, he has West Virginia as a No. 2 seed in the South region.
Palm's Projected South Region
1. Auburn vs. 16. Southern/Little Rock
8. Arkansas vs. 9. Maryland
5. Kansas vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. UConn vs. 13. Western Kentucky
6. Purdue vs. 11. Saint Mary's/St. John's
3. Oklahoma vs. 14. South Dakota State
7. San Diego State vs. 10. Iowa
2. West Virginia vs. 15. Central Connecticut State
