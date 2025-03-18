Charles Wesley Godwin is Furious Over WVU's Snub, Calls it 'Absolute Bullsh*t'
A couple of years ago, rising country music star Charles Wesley Godwin delivered a speech to the West Virginia football team that no one will ever forget. After being picked 14th (dead last) in the Big 12 Conference, his speech ignited the team and became the mantra throughout the 2023 season en route to a nine-win campaign.
The Morgantown, WV native was born and raised a diehard Mountaineer fan, and just like everyone else on Sunday night, he felt all of the emotions after seeing West Virginia being excluded from the NCAA Tournament. Ticked, sad, hurt, confused, and so on.
"Well, West Virginia just got absolutely screwed," Godwin posted on X. "19 wins in the reg season. 10-10 in the Big 12. 6 quad 1 wins. Some of the wins we had this year over some great teams like Gonzaga, Arizona, Iowa State, and even Kansas on the road. C’mon. Absolute bullsh*t."
Just about every sports talking head in the country feels West Virginia got a raw deal and has been the main topic of conversation over the last 36 hours. Not that it should make WVU fans feel any better about the whole situation, but at least it has become a nationwide discussion.
