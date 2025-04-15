Chattanooga Transfer Guard Honor Huff Officially Signs with West Virginia
In the old days, a player signing with a school meant you had him locked up. Now, it's just the next step in the process. Getting the player enrolled is the final hurdle schools have to get over to feel safe, at least for the upcoming season.
Monday evening, West Virginia took that next step by officially signing Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff, who was a highly coveted player in the portal.
Huff picked WVU over Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, St. John's, USF, Utah State, Vanderbilt, VCU, and Xavier.
The addition of Huff supplies the Mountaineers with an immediate scoring threat from range. Huff led the nation in made threes this past season with 131. A year ago, he drilled 109 triples which didn't lead the country, but did sit atop the Southern Conference.
After a strong freshman campaign at VMI, Huff transferred to Chattanooga but had to sit out a year due to the Southern Conference's rules regarding transferring to another school within the league. He's been an incredibly efficient scorer from all three levels throughout his career, with shooting splits of 43.2%/39.5%/83.3%.
Huff will have one year of eligibility remaining.
