On Tuesday, the Texas A & M Aggies opted out of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover. According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Northern Iowa Panthers will replace the Aggies as the Mountaineers season opener.

West Virginia was scheduled to face Texas A & M on Wednesday, November 25th, in the opening round of the Crossover Classic. Now, West Virginia and Northern Iowa will tipoff the tournament at 2:00 pm on ESPN.

The only meeting between the two programs came last season in the Cancun Classic semifinals, where the Mountaineers trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before storming back and advancing with a 60-55 win.

