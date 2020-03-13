Crushed Dreams

What a year. Not just for West Virginia fans, but for the college basketball world and sports fans across the globe. The COVID-19 outbreak has put a stoppage to all sports across the world and all of us sit here and wait for it to re-enter our lives. On Thursday, the NCAA announced that it would cancel the tournament to take precautionary measures for the novel virus. It ended the hopes and dreams of many players across the country. Guys like West Virginia's Jermaine Haley only had one shot to go dancing and now, he won't ever be able to live out that dream.

It's hard for players, coaches, fans, media and all involved to grasp. It's like the world just stopped spinning and every big time shot, slam dunk, home run, goal and hole-in-one was stripped from us without ever knowing when it is coming back. It's the worst feeling in the world. As writers, we are just as much in love with the games and all the different sports as everyone else, that's why we do it. It's an excitement and thrill that just can't be matched. For something that seemed improbable has now became reality: life without sports.

As much as we all love sports and entertainment, the right decisions are being made. Health and safety of the human society is our first priority, at least it should be. As much as we already miss sports, it's not as important as a life. It is very much a part of our livelihood, but it would never be worth sacrificing the health of thousands, or really, hundreds of thousands that turn out to these events. It's hard to comprehend or understand why this is happening, but it is in everyone's best interest that the decisions that are being made are being made.

As for the young men who were about to punch their ticket to March Madness, they're hurting even worse. This is something that they have worked countless hours for and flown halfway across the country nearly a dozen times for and yet, nothing comes out of it. No chance to play for a Big 12 trophy or national championship - nothing. The only sanctification that they can take from this is that they would have been a lock to make the field and that the final game of their shortened season resulted in a win over No. 4 Baylor in front of their home crowd on Senior Day.

The Big 12 grind for West Virginia is brutal and is an amount of travel that no other team in the country has to endure. Head coach Bob Huggins has said numerous times about the team not getting back into Morgantown until about 4-4:30 a.m. and then just a few hours later, most players have to be in class at 8 a.m. Imagine all of those times they maybe felt like the grind was too tough and wanted to stop, but they didn't because they all had something to play for. This was a team that went 15-21 just one year ago and was playing in the CBI tournament. Fast forward to this March and the Mountaineers are sitting at 21-10 and were considered a potential dark-horse for a Final Four run. The good thing for the majority of this team is that nine of them are expected to return next year. Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt will not return and will never get this opportunity again, and that, is heartbreaking.

How far could West Virginia have gone? We'll never know, but one thing we do know - this year will never be forgotten.

