Culver, Matthews Jr. & McCabe Named to NABC Honors Court

Three members of the West Virginia men's basketball team were named to The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors court Wednesday afternoon. Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews Jr, and Jordan McCabe received the honors for accumulating a grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

Additionally, in order to be named to the Honors Court, must meet the following criteria.

· Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

· Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

· Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.

McCabe and Matthews are working towards their degrees in Sports Management while Culver is in Multi-Disciplinary Studies.

The trio is entering their third season in the Mountaineer Basketball program and is the core that turned the end of the tumultuous 2018-19 season around that featured an upset win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament and propelled them to a 21 win season last year.

Culver was second on the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Matthews (6.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg) ended the season on a high note with 18 points in the win over No. 6 Baylor.

The numbers don't necessarily reflect it but McCabe (3.1 ppg, 1.6 assists per game) steadily progressed running the offense in year two in Huggins offense, working the ball down low to leading scorers Culver and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe ( 11.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg)

