Culver Named to 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award that included West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver. 

 The annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates

“The final Men’s Starting Five watch list we are revealing is that of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Mr. Abdul-Jabbar is unparalleled when it comes to his accomplishments at both the collegiate and professional level. As a strong advocate for education and character, he brings a significant perspective when evaluating talent and we greatly value his involvement.”

Culver averaged 10.4 and 8.6 rebounds last season and notched six double doubles on the year. 

2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates

Matt Haarms (BYU)

Mark Williams (Duke)

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Luka Garza (Iowa)

Olivier Sarr (Kentucky)

Ahsan Asadullah (Lipscomb)

Cameron Krutwig (Loyola Chicago)

Mousa Cisse (Memphis)

Liam Robbins (Minnesota)

Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

Walker Kessler (North Carolina)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

Grant Golden (Richmond)

Evan Mobley (USC)

Neemias Queta (Utah State)

Jay Huff (Virginia)

Derek Culver (West Virginia)

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)

Micah Potter (Wisconsin)

Loudon Love (Wright State)

Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-2021 season

