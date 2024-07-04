Da'Sean Butler set to join Celtics Staff
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, former West Virginia University forward, and assistant coach, Da’Sean Butler is heading back to the NBA and joining the world champion Boston Celtics in a video/player development role, reuniting with former WVU teammate and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
Butler returned to WVU last season and joined interim head coach Josh Eilert’s staff after serving as assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks the previous season.
Following his third knee surgery since suffering a torn ACL in the Mountaineers’ historic run to the 2010 Final Four, Bulter served as a WVU graduate assistant during the 2012-13 under Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins.
Butler went overseas the following year and played seven seasons in four different countries, capping off his career averaging 14.8 points per game in his final season.
The Newark, NJ, native returned to the sidelines and had a six-month stint at Wheeling University before joining the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate, for the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach.
Butler ranks third as West Virginia’s all-time scoring leader with 2,095 points, behind Jerry West (2,309) and Rod Hundley (2,180).
In his final season, Butler averaged 17.2 ppg and became the ninth first team All-American in school history after he was named to the Basketball Times and John Wooden All-America teams. He was also selected to the All-Big First Team and led the Mountaineers to its first ever Big 12 -Championship and ended a 41 year Final Four drought after defeating Kentucky 77-63 in the Elite Eight in 2010.