Darian DeVries Announces Addition to Coaching Staff
Friday morning, WVU men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the hiring of Cavel Witter who will serve as an assistant coach/video & scouting coordinator.
"We are excited to have Cavel join our staff," DeVries said in a press release. "As a former player of mine at Creighton and as an assistant coach while at Drake, he brings a great understanding of how we do things on a daily basis. He's got a really good feel for the game and is able to communicate that knowledge with the players."
Witter's relationship with DeVries dates back to his playing days at Creighton when DeVries was an assistant on Dana Altman's staff. He got his start in coaching at Lincoln University of Missouri and then moved into a graduate manager role at Georgia Southern where he spent two seasons. Witter joined DeVries' staff at Drake last season as an assistant coach and chief of operations.
