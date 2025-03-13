Darris Nichols Accepts New College Basketball Head Coaching Job
Former West Virginia guard Darris Nichols is beginning a new chapter in his coaching career. Earlier this week, he was officially announced as the new head coach at La Salle.
"I would like to thank President Allen and Ash Puri for giving me this tremendous opportunity," Nichols said in the press release. "My family and I are excited to move to Philadelphia and continue to build on the recent success at La Salle. I'm excited to get to work with the Athletics staff, administration, and student-athletes, and I promise that I will do everything I can to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of their Explorers on and off the court."
Nichols spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Radford, where he compiled a 68-63 record, collecting a pair of 20-win seasons. He will take over for Fran Dunphy, who retired at the end of the season.
Nichols faced his alma mater twice while with the Highlanders, winning last year's game in the Coliseum by a 66-65 score.
