Date Revealed for the 192nd Edition of the Backyard Brawl
Thursday morning, it was announced that the 192nd edition of the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt will take place on November 13th inside the WVU Coliseum. A tip-off time will be announced at a later date, along with a TV network.
The Mountaineers had their way with the Panthers for a while, winning six straight meetings spanning from 2012-22. Since Bob Huggins' departure, the Mountaineers have dropped two straight - one with interim head coach Josh Eilert and one with Darian DeVries, who was in his third game as the program's head coach.
Pitt ran away with last year's contest from the jump, holding a double-digit lead for the majority of the night. The Panthers went 10/23 from three-point range and connected on 20/26 free throw attempts en route to an 86-62 victory. Freshman Jonathan Powell led West Virginia in scoring with 16 points off the bench, while Javon Small was the only other Mountaineer to reach double figures with 12. Tucker DeVries had a brutal night, scoring just six points on 2/10 shooting.
West Virginia leads the all-time series over Pitt 101-90 and holds a 64-31 record when playing the game in Morgantown. Similar to last season, this will likely be one of the first few games of the non-conference schedule.
