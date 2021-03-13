Deans Hits Game-Winner at the Buzzer to Advance WVU to Big 12 Semifinals

West Virginia survived a scare from No. 10 seed Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday night but came up with a 58-56 win in thrilling fashion.

West Virginia's offense was clicking in the early minutes of the first half as they quickly jumped out to a 13-3 lead. Eight of those points came from inside the paint from Kari Niblack, Jayla Hemingway, and KK Deans. Kysre Gondrezick drilled a three right before the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game.

Scoring droughts plagued the Mountaineers at the end of the first quarter, which spilled over into the second quarter. Blessing Ejiofor's made jumper was West Virginia's only made field goal in the final minutes of the quarter. Kysre Gondrezick hit a three to get the scoring started in the second but Kansas State's defense buckled down and allowed a grand total of five points in the quarter. The Wildcats ended the half on a 13-2 run and also outrebounded WVU 27-12, which allowed them to carry a 27-22 lead into the break.

West Virginia got their offense back on track at the start of the third quarter and it was fueled by their play on the other end of the floor. Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez came up with blocked shots that led to a pair of buckets. Gondrezick powered a 6-0 West Virginia run to help tie the game at 32 apiece. That, however, was quickly countered by a 7-0 K-State run that began with a Laura Macke three. The Mountaineers' defense tightened up once again and put heavy pressure on Kansas State's guards forcing three turnovers in the final minute of the third quarter that allowed the Mountaineers to climb within one prior to the start of the 4th.

Gondrezick swished in another three in front of the WVU bench to give West Virginia their first lead since the early minutes of the second quarter. K-State regained the lead about a minute later thanks to an Emilee Ebert made jumper from the elbow. From that moment on, the Wildcats carried most of the momentum despite it being just a three-four point lead throughout the final minutes of the game.

The Mountaineers couldn't get anything offensively and just couldn't get shots to fall even on a good look - much like the second quarter. Rachel Ranke gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the day (seven) after knocking down a deep three with just under two minutes left. With time not on the Mountaineers' side coupled with their offensive woes, that made three felt like the dagger for West Virginia. However, Gondrezick answered with a three of her own to cut it to just four.

West Virginia's full-court pressure gave K-State a lot of issues down the stretch and they were able to get two jump balls in a row to get the ball back. Gondrezick missed a three but KK Deans grabbed the offensive board, stepped back, and nailed the three to tie it up at 56 with 19 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats had trouble inbounding the ball with 5.5 seconds left and a tipped ball by Blessing Ejiofor bounced into the hands of Deans who took it the full length of the court as she laid in the game-winner right before the buzzer.

West Virginia will face the winner of No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Oklahoma tomorrow in the semifinals.

