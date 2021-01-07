Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Derek Culver Earns Spot on the John Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

West Virginia forward Derek Culver named to the John Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List today on ESPNU that featured West Virginia forward Derek Culver. The Award is chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their 2020-21 season performances thus far. The list comprises 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

Culver makes his first appearance on the John R. Wooden Award Watch List after starting the season averaging a double double with 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and is coming off his sixth double double of the season after putting up 22 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in the Mountaineers win over Oklahoma State Monday night 87-84.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives into Hason Ward #20 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.
