Derek Culver Named Crossover Classic MVP

Following West Virginia's 70-64 win over Western Kentucky for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship, Mountaineer forward Derek Culver was named the tournament's most valuable player after averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Culver showcased his talents on both ends of the floor, working down low in the post, finishing around the rim, and even exhibiting better production in the mid-range game while using his size and length on the defensive end. Also, he continues to dominate the boards.

