SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Derek Culver Named Crossover Classic MVP

Christopher Hall

Following West Virginia's 70-64 win over Western Kentucky for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship, Mountaineer forward Derek Culver was named the tournament's most valuable player after averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. 

Culver showcased his talents on both ends of the floor, working down low in the post, finishing around the rim, and even exhibiting better production in the mid-range game while using his size and length on the defensive end. Also, he continues to dominate the boards. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over VCU

The Mountaineers continue to handle their business as they move onto the Crossover Classic Championship game

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Tops Hilltoppers in Crossover Classic Championship

The Mountaineers have won the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

The Day After: Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over VCU

Takeaways from the Mountaineers' win in the semifinals in the Crossover Classic

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Western Kentucky

See what the head coach had to say about the Mountaineers' win over the Hilltoppers

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Western Kentucky

The Mountaineers have their lineup set for today's game

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Western Kentucky

Can the Mountaineers come away with the Crossover Classic title?

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Western Kentucky

The Mountaineers are favored but can they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Gets Past VCU to Advance to Crossover Classic Championship

West Virginia picks up their second win of the year and advances to the championship round of the Crossover Classic

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs VCU

Can the Mountaineers move onto the championship game of the Crossover Classic?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

The Day After: Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over South Dakota State

West Virginia defeated South Dakota State 79-71

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP