Morgantown, WV- West Virginia guard Deuce McBride received his second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor Monday afternoon.

The first one came after scoring a career-high 21 points in the win over Ohio State.

This past week, Deuce scored 10 at Oklahoma State on Monday, then surpassed his 21-point performance going for 22 on 8-11 shooting from the floor in the Mountaineers win over No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.