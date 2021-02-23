Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
DEVELOPING: West Virginia, Baylor Could Potentially be Canceled

West Virginia and Baylor may be canceled
Author:
Publish date:

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears that is scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 pm EST is potentially going to be canceled. 

"West Virginia at Baylor, which scheduled for Thursday, is highly likely to be postponed (or maybe canceled) sources told CBS Sports. This is not due to any positive COVID tests within either program. An announcement from the league will be coming this afternoon."

"Big 12 ADs meeting this AM to discuss how to best tweak remainder of Big 12 the schedule to meet conflicting interests. A lot of makeup games and not many days left. But there’s health concerns about having too many games feeding right into the Big 12 conference tourney."

West Virginia and Baylor have yet to meet this season, and the Bears have only played half of their conference schedule. The last time the two programs met was in the 2019-20 season finale in Morgantown, where the Mountaineers defeated the Bears 76-64. With Baylor sitting at 17-0, West Virginia was the last team to beat the Bears. 

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at TCU Tuesday night at 7:00 EST, while the Bears host Iowa State at 8:00 EST.

