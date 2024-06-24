DeVries adds Tom Ostrom to the Coaching Staff
West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Darian DeVries added Tom Ostrom to the coaching staff, according to Jeff Goodman.
Ostrom spent the last two seasons on DeVries staff at Drake and claimed two Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.
Prior to Drake, Ostrom was an assistant coach on Archie Miller’s staff at the University of Dayton (2011-17) and followed Miller to Indiana University (2017-21).
While at Dayton, the Flyers qualified for four consecutive NCAA Tournaments including an Elite Eight appearance in 2014.
Ostrom worked as an assistant under John Pelphrey at the University of Arkansas from 2007-11 and helped Arkansas to a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2008 after a stint at the University of South Alabama (2004-07) where he helped South Alabama to 24 wins and a Sun Belt title during the 2005-06 season and an NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years.
He spent seven seasons on Billy Donovan's staff at the University of Florida including five seasons as an administrative assistant/video coordinator from 1998-2002 before being promoted to assistant coach in 2003. While Ostrom was at Florida, the Gators played in the NCAA Tournament six times, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and reached the NCAA championship game in 2000.