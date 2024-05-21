DeVries Comments on the Addition of Javon Small
Monday evening, West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of Oklahoma State transfer guard Javon Small. Getting the commitment officially in ink was massive for this staff, landing one of the top guards in the transfer portal this offseason.
“We are excited to have Javon joining our program,” DeVries said in a press release. “He is a tremendous playmaker at both ends of the floor. He has a great feel for the game and can hurt you as a scorer and a facilitator. We look forward to having our fans watch him compete this upcoming season.”
Small really is a well-rounded player who takes pride in playing defense and getting his teammates involved. He drew a team-high 102 fouls and recorded five or more assists in twelve games last season, including seven games with seven or more assists. Truly the only red flag in Small's game is ball security. He turned it over 3.1 times per game last season, but when the ball is in his hands as much as it is, turnovers are bound to happen.
Small will have one year of eligibility remaining.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU OL Target Gavin Crawford is Nearing a Decision
Get Ready, the National Media Will Overlook WVU Once Again