DeVries Recaps Win Over Stella#EBK
The West Virginia men's basketball team took care of business in their final game of the Italy tour, defeating Stella#EBK by a 107-53 score. The Mountaineers won all three games and will be returning back to the states in the coming days.
Following today's win, WVU head coach Darian DeVries shared his thoughts on the game and the trip as a whole.
"I thought we played pretty well tonight. We had the tour today, visited the Coliseum and things so I was a little worried where our legs were at but I thought our mindset again was great. I loved the way we came out and we’re moving the ball. I thought offensively, it was one of our better nights. We were able to get some different guys going at different times, but what I loved about it was our team recognized it and were able to find the hot guy. Got a lot of guys in the game. This whole trip has been a valuable experience from the basketball side of it in terms of being able to apply what we’ve been working on for eight weeks and seeing against somebody else in another uniform.”
